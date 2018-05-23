Epicor to accelerate Cloud ERP adoption with Microsoft Azure

The Epicor and Microsoft partnership expands an already proven strategy to a global scale, as more customers are able to access the power of Epicor ERP and Prophet 21 running on the world-leading public cloud platform.

By ·

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced yesterday from the main stage of its annual user conference Insights 2018 an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to deliver Epicor enterprise-class solutions globally on the Microsoft Azure platform.

Epicor will initially standardize cloud deployment of its Epicor Prophet 21 enterprise resource planning (ERP) suites on Microsoft Azure, empowering customers to drive faster growth and innovation as they move to digitally transform their businesses.

“Microsoft’s focus on the ‘Intelligent Cloud’ and ‘Intelligent Edge’ complement our customer-centric focus,” said Steve Murphy, CEO, Epicor. “We looked at several public cloud options. Microsoft Azure offers the best foundation for building and deploying enterprise business applications that will enable our customers’ businesses to adapt and grow. Today, we are seeing more than three-quarters of prospects ask about cloud ERP. As that deployment model becomes the norm, we are ready to enable our customers to move to the cloud with confidence leveraging the reliability, security, and scalability of Microsoft Azure.”

For most companies, the big question is not if, but when they will adopt cloud computing for the bulk of their IT operations, including the ERP software they use to manage inventory and product manufacturing.

The Epicor and Microsoft partnership expands an already proven strategy to a global scale, as more customers are able to access the power of Epicor ERP and Prophet 21 running on the world-leading public cloud platform.

Microsoft technologies will optimize productivity and innovation for Epicor, its customers and partners. Epicor will leverage a range of Azure technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to deliver ready-to-use, right-sized solutions for midmarket manufacturers and distributors. Epicor also plans to explore Microsoft’s technologies for advanced search, speech-to-text, and other use cases to deliver modern human/machine interfaces that improve productivity for its customers.


