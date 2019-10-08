Epson partners with Teklynx on development of native printer drivers

Epson America, Inc. and TEKLYNX International, a global leader in barcode label and RFID software, have announced a new partnership.

The two are working to develop new TEKLYNX-native printer drivers that use Epson ESC/Label Command language to drive Epson’s four new additions to its ColorWorks® on-demand label printer lineup – the ColorWorks C6000A, C6000P, C6500A, and C6500P. Leveraging the new Epson ColorWorks label printers and the TEKLYNX barcode label design software, industrial and commercial organizations are able to produce high-volume color labels for production use.

The partnership is intended to address manufacturers’ growing needs and compliance requirements to implement on-demand color labeling solutions.

“The release of the new Epson ColorWorks printers with the combination of TEKLYNX’s powerful label design software solutions will be a game-changer for many organizations looking to easily implement color labeling in a typical black-only thermal transfer printer environment,” said Andrew Moore, product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc.

Epson is the first to launch printers specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers. The new ColorWorks models deliver on-demand, 4- or 8-inch wide color labels with 1,200 dpi resolution at a comparable price to thermal options. Engineered for mission-critical applications, the reliable printers speed through labels at up to 5-inches per second. TEKLYNX CODESOFT label design software makes it easy to add high resolution artwork to labels while combining dynamic serialization, data and barcodes.

When combining the built-in native printer drivers for Epson with the TEKLYNX CODESOFT barcode label design software solution, manufacturers are able to:

● Speed up label design and print times

● Increase accuracy so what is seen on screen is what gets printed

● Have CMYK and RGB color matching at design and time of print

● Eliminate the waste and save the storage space of pre-printed labels

● Maintain brand consistency

● Meet complex customer requirements

● Maintain regulatory compliance while increasing safety

● Create eye-catching and attractive labels

● Control and optimize print output

“The power of TEKLYNX barcode label design software, combined with Epson ColorWorks label printers, is making it easier than ever to create dynamic on-demand color labels – creating even more control and efficiencies for our customers,” said Travis Wayne, product manager, TEKLYNX Americas, Inc. “It is exciting to see the opportunities this provides for manufacturers around the world to barcode better.”



