Epson Robots introduces AutomateElite system integrator program

Epson Robots, a leading SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, announced the AutomateElite Authorized System Integrator Program as part of the Epson Advantage Partner Program. The authorized system integrators are hand-selected by Epson based on automation experience, technical competency, and Epson Robots portfolio expertise. The new program will help them grow their business through sales of Epson Robots and makes it easier for customers to find the best system integrators for their automation projects. Epson authorized system integrators will have access to a variety of tools, including prioritized pre-and post-sales support, training, marketing materials, technical support and more.

“We are excited to partner with the most talented and experienced robotics system integrators in the industry,” said Michael Ferrara, director of Robotic Solutions, Epson America. “The AutomateElite program is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to the growth and success of our system integrators and shared customers. Leveraging the comprehensive resources and support from Epson allows system integrators to expand and grow their businesses by delivering the best solutions to their customers.”

As part of the Epson Advantage Partner Program, AutomateElite is an Epson authorized system integrator program designed to give system integrators access to benefits, rewards, and resources to help create new opportunities and increase revenue. It has been well received and is comprised of the most talented and experienced robotics system integrators in the industry.



