MMH    Topics 

Equipment finance industry confidence at all-time high in April

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation's April 2021 confidence index hits 76.1, an all-time high and an increase from the March index of 67.7

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
More News

Confidence in the equipment finance market has reached 76.1, an all-time high and an increase from the March index of 67.7, according to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s April 2021 confidence index released today.

The report, known as the Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI), provides a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $900 billion equipment finance sector.

When asked about the outlook for the future, MCI-EFI survey respondent Aylin Cankardes, president, Rockwell Financial Group, said, “We are starting to see pent-up demand for goods and services leading to expanded capital budgets for equipment to produce it and transportation to deliver it. With favorable interest rates, businesses are increasing spending again to stay responsive in a rapidly evolving environment.”

Key insights from April’s MCI-EFI include:
 
•  When asked to assess their business conditions over the next four months, 73.3% of executives responding said they believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, up from 50% in March. 23.3% believe business conditions will remain the same over the next four months, down from 46.4% the previous month. 3.3% believe business conditions will worsen, unchanged from March.

•  70% of the survey respondents believe demand for leases and loans to fund capital expenditures (capex) will increase over the next four months, up from 42.9% in March. 30% believe demand will “remain the same” during the same four-month time period, a decrease from 53.6% the previous month. None believe demand will decline, down from 3.6% in March.

•  43.3% of the respondents expect more access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions over the next four months, up from 28.6% in March. 56.7% of executives indicate they expect the “same” access to capital to fund business, a decrease from 71.4% last month. None expect “less” access to capital, unchanged from the previous month.

•  When asked, 43.3% of the executives report they expect to hire more employees over the next four months, up from 42.9% in March. 56.7% expect no change in headcount over the next four months, a decrease from 57.1% last month. None expect to hire fewer employees, unchanged from March.

•  13.3% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “excellent,” an increase from 3.6% the previous month. 80% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “fair,” up from 78.6% in March. 6.7% evaluate it as “poor,” down from 17.9% last month.

•  73.3% of the survey respondents believe that U.S. economic conditions will get “better” over the next six months, an increase from 60.7% in March. 23.3% indicate they believe the U.S. economy will “stay the same” over the next six months, a decrease from 32.1% last month. 3.3% believe economic conditions in the U.S. will worsen over the next six months, down from 7.1% the previous month.


Article Topics

News
Equipment Leasing
Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Robotic picking market worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million last year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources