MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Equipment finance industry confidence improves again in February

Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 51.8, an increase from the January index of 48.5.

By

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation released its February 2023 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI) today, which reports a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $1 trillion equipment finance sector. Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 51.8, an increase from the January index of 48.5.

When asked about the outlook for the future, MCI-EFI survey respondent Jim DeFrank, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Isuzu Finance of America, Inc., said, “We still see pent-up demand in the light and medium-duty segment of transportation. However, we feel it will wane by the third or fourth quarter of this year.”

February 2023 Survey highlights include:

  • When asked to assess their business conditions over the next four months, 16.1% of the executives responding said they believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, an increase from none in January. 61.3% believe business conditions will remain the same over the next four months, down from 69.2% the previous month. 22.6% believe business conditions will worsen, a decrease from 30.8 % in January.
  • 9.7% of the survey respondents believe demand for leases and loans to fund capital expenditures (capex) will increase over the next four months, an increase from none in January. 71% believe demand will “remain the same” during the same four-month time period, a decrease from 88.5% the previous month. 19.4% believe demand will decline, up from 11.5% in January.
  • 12.9% of the respondents expect more access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions over the next four months, up from 11.5% in January. 74.2% of executives indicate they expect the “same” access to capital to fund business, an increase from 73.1% last month. 12.9% expect “less” access to capital, down from 15.4% the previous month.
  • None of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “excellent,” unchanged from the previous month. 87.1% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “fair,” up from 84.6% in January. 12.9% evaluate it as “poor,” a decrease from 15.4% last month.
  • 3.2% of the survey respondents believe that U.S. economic conditions will get “better” over the next six months, a decrease from 7.7% in January. 54.8% indicate they believe the U.S. economy will “stay the same” over the next six months, a decrease from 57.7% last month. 41.9% believe economic conditions in the U.S. will worsen over the next six months, an increase from 34.6% the previous month.
  • In February 51.6% of respondents indicate they believe their company will increase spending on business development activities during the next six months, up from 23.1% the previous month. 41.9% believe there will be “no change” in business development spending, down from 73.1% in January. 6.5% believe there will be a decrease in spending, up from 3.9% last month.

In comments from Industry Executive Leadership, James D. Jenks, CEO, Global Finance and Leasing Services, LLC, representing the Independent, Small Ticket segment noted that, “Recession is likely staying on the sidelines as long as there is a shortage of employees to fill open job positions.” 


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
equipment leasing
Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation
   All topics

Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation News & Resources

Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
Equipment finance industry confidence improves again in February
Equipment finance industry confidence improves in December
2023 equipment leasing: 4.2% expansion in equipment and software Investment predicted
Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation forecasts equipment and software investment growth of 5.9% in
Equipment finance industry confidence lower in October
Equipment finance industry confidence lower in July
More Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation

Latest in Materials Handling

Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources