MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks    Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation

Equipment finance industry confidence improves in December

Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market reached 45.9, an increase from the November index of 43.7.

By

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation released the December 2022 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI) today, showing that overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 45.9, an increase from the November index of 43.7.

The index reports a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $1 trillion equipment finance sector.

When asked about the outlook for the future, MCI-EFI survey respondent Adam Warner, President, Key Equipment Finance, said, “‘Cautious optimism’ is the theme as we move into 2023. The Federal Reserve is signaling that rate increases are slowing down; yet, this move doesn’t outweigh the softening demand for equipment financing due to rates being so high as a result. Businesses will need to continue moving forward regardless, and that means implementing new technology to increase productivity, efficiency and profitability.”

Besides the overall rise in the index for December, other findings include:

  • When asked to assess their business conditions over the next four months, 3.7% of the executives responding said they believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, an increase from none in November. 55.6% believe business conditions will remain the same over the next four months, up from 46.4% the previous month. 40.7% believe business conditions will worsen, a decrease from 53.6% in November.
  • 7.4% of the survey respondents believe demand for leases and loans to fund capital expenditures (capex) will increase over the next four months, a decrease from 10.7% in November. 70.4% believe demand will “remain the same” during the same four-month time period, an increase from 67.9% the previous month. 22.2% believe demand will decline, up from 21.4% in November.
  • 14.8% of the respondents expect more access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions over the next four months, up from 14.3% in November. 70.4% of executives indicate they expect the “same” access to capital to fund business, an increase from 64.3% last month. 14.8% expect “less” access to capital, down from 21.4% the previous month.
  • When asked, 33.3% of the executives report they expect to hire more employees over the next four months, up from 32.1% in November. 51.9% expect no change in headcount over the next four months, a decrease from 64.3% last month. 14.8% expect to hire fewer employees, up from 3.6% in November.
  • 3.7% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “excellent,” unchanged from the previous month. 70.4% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “fair,” down from 75% in November. 25.9% evaluate it as “poor,” an increase from 21.4% last month.
  • None of the survey respondents believe that U.S. economic conditions will get “better” over the next six months, unchanged from November. 48.2% indicate they believe the U.S. economy will “stay the same” over the next six months, an increase from 28.6% last month. 51.9% believe economic conditions in the U.S. will worsen over the next six months, a decrease from 71.4% the previous month.
  • In December 37% of respondents indicate they believe their company will increase spending on business development activities during the next six months, up from 28.6% the previous month. 59.3% believe there will be “no change” in business development spending, down from 64.3% in November. 3.7% believe there will be a decrease in spending, a decrease from 7.1% last month.

Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
equipment leasing
Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation
   All topics

Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation News & Resources

Equipment finance industry confidence improves again in February
Equipment finance industry confidence improves in December
2023 equipment leasing: 4.2% expansion in equipment and software Investment predicted
Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation forecasts equipment and software investment growth of 5.9% in
Equipment finance industry confidence lower in October
Equipment finance industry confidence lower in July
Q3 update to equipment and software leasing market for 2022: 5.9% expansion expected
More Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation

Latest in Materials Handling

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources