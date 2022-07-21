MMH    Topics 

Equipment finance industry confidence lower in July

Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 46.1, a decrease from the June index of 50.9.

By

Latest Material Handling News

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
More News

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation today released its July 2022 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI). The index reports a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $900 billion equipment finance sector. Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 46.1, a decrease from the June index of 50.9.

When asked about the outlook for the future, MCI-EFI survey respondent Adam Warner, President, Key Equipment Finance, said, “While people are likely to look with trepidation at recent federal government reactions to energy policy, inflation, and our positioning with global threats, one aspect of our economy that remains strong is the move toward implementing new technologies to help businesses increase productivity and efficiency, and best utilize the human resources they have available.”

Findings from this latest confidence index include:

•  When asked to assess their business conditions over the next four months, 3.7% of executives responding said they believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, a decrease from 11.1% in June. 63% believe business conditions will remain the same over the next four months, up from 55.6% the previous month. 33.3% believe business conditions will worsen, unchanged from June.

• 11.1% of the survey respondents believe demand for leases and loans to fund capital expenditures (capex) will increase over the next four months, unchanged from June. 55.6% believe demand will “remain the same” during the same four-month time period, a decrease from 66.7% the previous month. 33.3% believe demand will decline, up from 22.2% in June.

• 11.1% of the respondents expect more access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions over the next four months, down from 22.2% in June. 81.5% of executives indicate they expect the “same” access to capital to fund business, an increase from 77.8% last month. 7.4% expect “less” access to capital, up from none the previous month.

• 11.1% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “excellent,” an increase from 7.4% the previous month. 77.8% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “fair,” up from 74.1% in June. 11.1% evaluate it as “poor,” a decrease from 18.5% last month.

•  7.4% of the survey respondents believe that U.S. economic conditions will get “better” over the next six months, unchanged from June. 40.7% indicate they believe the U.S. economy will “stay the same” over the next six months, an increase from 37% last month. 51.9% believe economic conditions in the U.S. will worsen over the next six months, a decrease from 55.6% the previous month.


Article Topics

News
equipment leasing
Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation
   All topics

Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation News & Resources

Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
Equipment finance industry confidence improves again in February
Equipment finance industry confidence improves in December
2023 equipment leasing: 4.2% expansion in equipment and software Investment predicted
Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation forecasts equipment and software investment growth of 5.9% in
Equipment finance industry confidence lower in October
Equipment finance industry confidence lower in July
More Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources