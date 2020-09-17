MMH    Topics     Equipment

Equipment Leasing and Finance industry confidence higher in September

Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 56.5, an increase from the August index of 48.4.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
Materials handling robot basics
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More News

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (the Foundation) releases the September 2020 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI) today. The index reports a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $900 billion equipment finance sector. Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 56.5, an increase from the August index of 48.4.

The Foundation also releases highlights of the COVID-19 Impact Survey of the Equipment Finance Industry, a monthly survey of industry leaders designed to track the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the equipment finance industry. From 75 survey responses collected from September 1-13, results show that 91% of equipment finance companies have offered payment deferrals, including extensions, modifications, or restructuring. 73% of companies expect that the default rate will be greater in 2020 than in 2019, down from 76% last month, 20% expect it to be the same compared to 19% in August, and 7% expect it to be lower compared to 5% last month. A majority (78%) of companies have not furloughed or laid off employees since the start of the pandemic. Comments from survey respondents follow MCI-EFI survey comments below, and additional survey results and analysis are available at [url=https://www.leasefoundation.org/industry-resources/covid-impact-survey/]https://www.leasefoundation.org/industry-resources/covid-impact-survey/[/url].

When asked about the outlook for the future, MCI-EFI survey respondent Dave Fate, President and CEO, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, said, “The equipment finance industry has always been resilient. The debt and equity markets are strong with lots of liquidity, and election noise will be over soon.”

September 2020 Survey Results:
The overall MCI-EFI is 56.5, an increase from the August index of 48.4.

•  When asked to assess their business conditions over the next four months, 35.7% of executives responding said they believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, up from 24.1% in August. 46.4% believe business conditions will remain the same over the next four months, a decrease from 51.7% the previous month. 17.9% believe business conditions will worsen, a decrease from 24.1% in August.

•  28.6% of the survey respondents believe demand for leases and loans to fund capital expenditures (capex) will increase over the next four months, up from 13.8% in August. 64.3% believe demand will “remain the same” during the same four-month time period, a decrease from 65.5% the previous month. 7.1% believe demand will decline, a decrease from 20.7% in August.

•  17.9% of the respondents expect more access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions over the next four months, up slightly from 17.2% in August. 78.6% of executives indicate they expect the “same” access to capital to fund business, an increase from 75.9% last month. 3.6% expect “less” access to capital, a decrease from 6.9% the previous month.

•  When asked, 17.9% of the executives report they expect to hire more employees over the next four months, up from 13.8% in August. 71.4% expect no change in headcount over the next four months, an increase from 69% last month. 10.7% expect to hire fewer employees, down from 17.2% the previous month.

•  None of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “excellent,” unchanged from the previous month. 46.4% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “fair,” down from 48.3% in August. 53.6% evaluate it as “poor,” up from 51.7% last month.

•  50% of the survey respondents believe that U.S. economic conditions will get “better” over the next six months, an increase from 31% in August. 39.3% indicate they believe the U.S. economy will “stay the same” over the next six months, a decrease from 44.8% last month. 10.7% believe economic conditions in the U.S. will worsen over the next six months, down from 24.1% the previous month.

•  In September, 28.6% of respondents indicate they believe their company will increase spending on business development activities during the next six months, a decrease from 31% last month. 71.4% believe there will be “no change” in business development spending, an increase from 48.3% in August. None believe there will be a decrease in spending, down from 20.7% last month.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
COVID-19
Economy
Equipment Leasing and Financing Association
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Our list got a shakeup this year with new entrants involved with warehouse robotics and high-density storage. The bottom-line revenue tally, based on 2022 revenue figures, is a bit down from our previous Top 20, which came off a high growth year for most suppliers.
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Materials handling robot basics
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources