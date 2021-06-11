MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Truck Tips

Ergonomics, on or off the truck

Today’s lift trucks and standup orderpickers are designed with ergonomics in mind, but new types of wearables are another means of reducing strains and risk of injury for operators.

By

Plenty of features make operating a lift truck easier and more comfortable, but when operators are off their trucks doing tasks like building an order to a pallet, they should follow proper lifting techniques. And, for all the smarts of today’s lift trucks, they can’t coach the operator on safe techniques.

Wearables with warning features for front-line workers, however, can help operators follow good postures, especially for manual tasks that happen off the truck. Such wearables and the software analytics that come with them detect, analyze and help reduce the risks of injuries for any worker that does a lot of lifting of cases or other goods, says Chris Kuruc, head of product for KINETIC, a vendor of wearable safety technology.

KINETIC’s Reflex wearable is a small device that attaches to a worker’s belt and automatically detects unsafe postures, providing a light vibration warning when improper form is used. The data generated by the wearable feeds into a Cloud-based Web dashboard that provides managers with analytics to improve workplace ergonomics. The alerts, along with goal and reward functions, create new habits and drive sustained behavior change that reduces the chance of injuries, says Kuruc.

“If someone is doing something like lifting with their back instead of their legs, or reaching across themselves in an awkward manner to lift something, the wearable detects these as unsafe postures and provides that real-time haptic feedback to the worker,” says Kuruc. “Those alerts help drive safer postures, while the data analytics will help supervisors or the health and safety manager find opportunities to coach employees to help reduce these risky habits.”

The analytics can also help managers identify areas that could use some changes to layout or materials placement to improve ergonomics. For example, says Kuruc, one company found many unsafe postures were occurring at an area where manual picking was being done from pallets of goods staged next to each other on the floor. Stacking the pallets with just a bit more space between them allowed for easier access for the pickers, which quickly reduced unsafe postures in that area.

“The analytics can help identify tiny little engineering changes that can instantly remove risky postures and behaviors that are going to lead to injuries,” Kuruc says.

One of KINETIC’s users is Iron Mountain, a company whose services include records and document management and shredding. When Iron Mountain outfitted some of its delivery van and truck drivers with Reflex wearables, there was a 64% year-over-year reduction in OSHA recordable injuries for the workers compared to the year before the wearables were in use.

Soter Analytics is another vendor with safety-focused wearable tech. Kenco Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, ran a pilot program with Soter’s wearables, and found the technology led to a 22% reduction of hazardous movements by Kenco associates.

Lift truck ergonomics have improved over the years, and some of these same features also improve productivity, says Ryan Crochet, manager of product marketing and financial merchandising for the Houston region of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. Features like fingertip hydraulic controls, full suspension seats, padded floors and suspension platforms with switches to easily adjust the suspension level, have been incorporated into various truck models, Crochet explains.

For example, vehicles used for order picking have low floor heights and a cabin design that make it easy to get on or off to either side, which makes work movements easier on the operator, but also contributes to productivity in that operators can more quickly access goods on either side of an aisle. Additionally, semi-automated orderpicker models with remote control can automatically follow an operator picking orders on foot, eliminating the on/off movement entirely, allowing the operator to focus on the order build tasks.

Ergonomic features like low floor heights and cushioned floors on orderpickers make work fast and comfortable for operators

“Improved ergonomics can absolutely help with productivity, because some features like being able to get on or off a vehicle easily make tasks more convenient and faster,” says Crochet. “There are other ergonomic features are that are more about comfort, and although these have a more indirect tie with productivity, ultimately, a comfortable operator is going to be a more productive operator.”


Article Topics

Features
Lift Truck Tips
Magazine Archive
Other
Warehouse
Ergonomics
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Ergonomics
Kenco Logistics
Kinetic Technologies
Lift Truck Tips
Wearable
   All topics

Lift Truck Tips News & Resources

Where is fleet management headed?
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Making loading docks safer
Where lithium batteries will make gains
Tailor lift truck leasing to your fleet
4 ways lift truck operator training is evolving
The move to narrow aisle warehouse aisle configuration
More Lift Truck Tips

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources