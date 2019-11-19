MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

Ergonomics testing reveals workers are injuring themselves quicker than ISO guidelines suggest

Early findings indicate ISO push/pull standards need to be reevaluated and more testing is needed.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates announces new design on safety gate
AR Racking makes its debut at ProMat 2023
60 Seconds with Christian Dow, MHI
Dataset on core body temperature reaches record size, leveraged to help detect heat risk
PS Safety Access™ Offers Solutions To Some Of Modern Industry’s Biggest Safety Problems
More Safety

New findings suggest the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) push/pull requirements might not go far enough to protect workers, and that more testing is needed to better represent real-life situations and prevent injury.

Caster Connection, manufacturer of casters and wheels, collaborated with the Spine Research Institute at The Ohio State University, in conjunction with the National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry/University Cooperative Research Center to assemble the study. Together, they discovered the importance of replicating authentic movement for injury prevention in push/pull testing.

“Occupationally-related low back disorders and shoulder musculoskeletal disorders are a leading cause of lost work days and are a costly occupational safety and health problem facing a variety of industries,” said Joe Lyden, president of Caster Connection. “These injuries occur because organizations vary in the type of push/pull gauge they’re using – varying test results from one organization to the next.”

Additional findings include:
● In order to be accurate for real-life situations, acceleration in testing should be much higher than ISO guidelines advise
● Workers are injuring themselves more quickly than guidelines suggest and before they even realize it
● Current guidelines do not reflect how people are using carts in real-life situations
● The force required to push a cart differs from the force required to pull a cart and people don’t typically test pulling

The objective of this particular study was to provide recommendations for practitioners in regard to push/pull force assessment that improves the accuracy and precision of hand force estimates, thus making the SRI push/pull guidelines more applicable. The report recommends more testing to determine the gold standard for new guidelines.

For more information about the early findings of the study, visit www.casterconnection.com/research. The study in its entirety will be available online in 2020.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Safety
Carts
Casters
Ergonomics
Ohio State University
Safety
   All topics

Safety News & Resources

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates announces new design on safety gate
AR Racking makes its debut at ProMat 2023
60 Seconds with Christian Dow, MHI
Dataset on core body temperature reaches record size, leveraged to help detect heat risk
PS Safety Access™ Offers Solutions To Some Of Modern Industry’s Biggest Safety Problems
RAMGuard demonstrates rack column protection capabilities
Big Ass Fans exhibits its Clean Air System
More Safety

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources