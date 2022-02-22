ERP integrator VistaVu acquires ResolvIT to expand mid-market capabilities

VistaVu Solutions announced today it has acquired ResolvIT SC, a leading provider of SAP Business One with over 25 years of experience in the ERP industry. With its second acquisition of 2022, VistaVu continues to make important investments into its SAP practice to grow its expertise and value for mid-market customers, the company added.

“Together, VistaVu and ResolvIT enable mid-market companies to operate more efficiently and scale for growth through technology solutions,” said Timothy Singleton, VP Business One at VistaVu Solutions. “Our vision is to build the most respected SAP mid-market system integrator in North America. Adding ResolvIT has significantly advanced us towards that vision.”

VistaVu’s team and knowledge base has been extended to include three Business One experts who will help customers maximize the value of technology solutions and provide more customer advocacy at the SAP product table. Mark Burt, CEO at ResolvIT SC, LLC has been appointed Vice President Sales and will be responsible for all net new Business One opportunities. ResolvIT’s resources will be strategically leveraged to Support Business One customer enablement tools, such as how-to documents, product expert webinars, and other communications.

The combination of ResolvIT’s industry experience in manufacturing and distribution with VistaVu’s Resolv product, an SAP Certified Solution that embeds comprehensive Supply Chain, Distribution, Logistics, and Warehouse Management into SAP Business One, will help customers achieve greater productivity, and improve business processes, according to the announcement.

“Since joining the SAP Partner Channel in 2005, we have focused on offering our customers Cloud, Mobility, and Analytics in support of SAP Business One,” said Mark Burt, CEO at ResolvIT. “Joining with VistaVu is a win for our customers and employees. VistaVu is positioned to offer our customers an additional depth of SAP products and support while offering our employees a stable challenging work environment in which they can improve their SAP Business One skills.”

VistaVu services various industries, including Wholesale Distribution, Industrial Field Services, Industrial Machinery & Components, Life Sciences, and Aerospace & Defense.



