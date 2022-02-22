MMH    Topics     Technology

ERP integrator VistaVu acquires ResolvIT to expand mid-market capabilities

Acquisition positioned as deepening VistaVu’s industry experience and SAP Business One offerings

By

VistaVu Solutions announced today it has acquired ResolvIT SC, a leading provider of SAP Business One with over 25 years of experience in the ERP industry. With its second acquisition of 2022, VistaVu continues to make important investments into its SAP practice to grow its expertise and value for mid-market customers, the company added.

“Together, VistaVu and ResolvIT enable mid-market companies to operate more efficiently and scale for growth through technology solutions,” said Timothy Singleton, VP Business One at VistaVu Solutions. “Our vision is to build the most respected SAP mid-market system integrator in North America. Adding ResolvIT has significantly advanced us towards that vision.”

VistaVu’s team and knowledge base has been extended to include three Business One experts who will help customers maximize the value of technology solutions and provide more customer advocacy at the SAP product table. Mark Burt, CEO at ResolvIT SC, LLC has been appointed Vice President Sales and will be responsible for all net new Business One opportunities. ResolvIT’s resources will be strategically leveraged to Support Business One customer enablement tools, such as how-to documents, product expert webinars, and other communications.

The combination of ResolvIT’s industry experience in manufacturing and distribution with VistaVu’s Resolv product, an SAP Certified Solution that embeds comprehensive Supply Chain, Distribution, Logistics, and Warehouse Management into SAP Business One, will help customers achieve greater productivity, and improve business processes, according to the announcement.

“Since joining the SAP Partner Channel in 2005, we have focused on offering our customers Cloud, Mobility, and Analytics in support of SAP Business One,” said Mark Burt, CEO at ResolvIT. “Joining with VistaVu is a win for our customers and employees. VistaVu is positioned to offer our customers an additional depth of SAP products and support while offering our employees a stable challenging work environment in which they can improve their SAP Business One skills.”

VistaVu services various industries, including Wholesale Distribution, Industrial Field Services, Industrial Machinery & Components, Life Sciences, and Aerospace & Defense.


Article Topics

News
Technology
ERP
SAP
VistaVu Solutions
   All topics

VistaVu Solutions News & Resources

ERP integrator VistaVu acquires ResolvIT to expand mid-market capabilities

Latest in Materials Handling

UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
The Technological Pivot
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
Vertical Cold Storage closes MWCold acquisition
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources