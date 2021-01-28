Establishing a Reliable, Robust, Emergency Relief Supply Chain

Emergencies can happen at any time and any place. They can range from a tropical storm that brings a flooding storm surge on land to something as catastrophic as a global pandemic that impacts nearly every corner of the world.

Somewhere between these two extremes lies a vast range of threats that can throw even the best laid supply chain plans out of whack.

In this guidebook, we explore the key supply chain challenges that organizations face when disaster strikes and hear how a reliable, robust emergency relief supply chain can transform a warehouse or DC from “zero” to “hero” with the flick of a switch.

View or download



