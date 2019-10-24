Exhibit sales are open for the return of ProFood Tech

Produced by three of the world’s trade show leaders – PACK EXPO, Koelnmesse (organizer of Anuga) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) – ProFood Tech 2021 will display the future of food and beverage processing, drawing 6,000 professionals.

The three-day event provides the opportunity for suppliers from across the globe to display their latest technologies in action for food and beverage manufacturers. ProFood Tech expands industry knowledge and connections through world-class education on the latest industry trends, engaging receptions and award ceremonies.

“ProFood Tech has quickly become the place to see all that is new and innovative in food and beverage processing,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies and the organizer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows. “The show continues to attract senior-level decision-makers who find value in an event where they can find all the solutions they are looking for under one roof. Our partnership with Koelnmesse and IDFA has resulted in an event that meets the needs of the processing community and brings the industry together to address its most critical issues and challenges.”

The three-day event spans nearly 120,000 net square feet of exhibit space and is expected to draw 450 of the top processing suppliers. For more information and to reserve a space, visit profoodtech.com.



