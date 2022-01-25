MMH    Topics     Events    PACK EXPO

Exhibit sales trending up for PACK EXPO East 2022, March 21-23

Total space sales pacing ahead for PACK EXPO East, whose exhibits and content span a range of state-of-the-art packaging and processing solutions.

With a little over two months until its opening, show organizers say current exhibitor numbers position PACK EXPO East (March 21-23, 2022, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) as one of the best ways to see technology in action from over 400 exhibiting companies. Total exhibit space sales are pacing 15% ahead, with a 9% increase in the number of exhibitors – including 21 new exhibitors signing up in the last two weeks – according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The show has already surpassed the size of the last two PACK EXPO East events in 2018 and 2020, which was held just before the pandemic and exhibit sales continue their upward trend. Registration is also keeping pace with the 2020 show, according to current key statistics from show organizers.

“Things have changed dramatically since 2020 and our industry has been working to keep up during this pandemic,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “There is a need to meet face-to-face to find solutions to keep up with demand and our numbers indicate that the industry is excited to come together and see the latest technologies first-hand.”

The biennial event provides professionals from the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and life sciences rich Northeast corridor a convenient and rewarding opportunity to explore the latest packaging and processing technology in person, connect with suppliers and find applicable solutions in a changing marketplace.
 
Attendees and exhibitors alike will have access to must-see highlights at this year’s show:

  • Free, supplier-driven 30-minute seminars on the Innovation Stage offer opportunities to learn from experts, and the Forum at PACK EXPO will feature free, interactive 45-minute open sessions followed by small group discussions and Q&A sessions on the latest industry trends.
  • Networking highpoints include the PACK EXPO East Opening Reception, the Young Professionals Reception, hosted by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Network and The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) networking reception. Visit packexpoeast.com for a full schedule of events.
  • The Workforce Development Pavilion will feature PMMI Partner Schools presenting mechatronics, packaging and processing offerings, with an opportunity to meet students interested in careers in the industry.
  • Association Partner Pavilion houses leading associations dedicated to advancing the packaging and processing industry, including the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), AIM, CPA - The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC), OMAC – Organization for Machine Automation & Control, the Foundation For Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS) with many more to come.

For more information and to register, visit here. To learn about the PACK Ready Health and Safety plan, visit here.
 


