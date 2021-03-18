Exotec Skypod system selected by Gap Inc. to optimize returns process

Advanced Handling Systems (AHS) announced today that they have been contracted by Gap Inc. to design and integrate an Exotec Skypod System to optimize Gap’s returns picking process. AHS, located in Erlanger, KY, is a U.S. integrator partner of Exotec and will be completing the integration of the full system with guidance from Exotec’s execution team.

Exotec Solutions, a pick system provider based in France, utilizes its Skypod mobile robots to achieve goods-to-person efficiencies. Exotec’s material handling solution has been deployed in Europe and Japan, and the company is now focusing on the U.S. market.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack brands. As one of America’s largest apparel retailers known for redefining resiliency with cutting-edge technology in its fulfillment centers, the company is working to make its returns processes more efficient. AHS, a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment, distribution and robotics solutions, has continued to push the industry adoption of innovation for labor-intensive processes.

Exotec Solutions, founded by Romain Moulin and Renaud Heitz in 2015, specializes in robotic systems for the retail and ecommerce industries by utilizing 3D mobile robots (Skypods) to transfer bins of product to a picking operator from a mass storage area with 10-meter-tall racking.

The Skypod system usse mobile robots that are capable of moving in three dimensions. Laser scanner navigation and robust software allow the Skypods to navigate in a multidirectional manner while carrying bins of up to 30 kg. This frees up time for the warehouse team members to focus on packing and shipping, avoiding long-distance walks to access inventory.



