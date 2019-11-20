MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

EXPO PACK México 2020 quickly selling out

Largest Latin American packaging and processing event expects 23,000 buyers

With the demand for packaging machinery growing an average of nearly five percent over the past five years and imports supplying nearly 85 percent of packaging machinery demand, the Mexican market remains a viable export target and exhibiting at EXPO PACK México 2020 (June 2-5, 2020, Expo Santa Fe México) is a critical start to a robust Latin American marketing strategy.

This outlook, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, Mexico’s Packaging Machinery Market Trends and Forecast 2019-2020, continues to draw the industry to the nearly sold-out EXPO PACK México, with 92 percent of exhibitors surveyed following the 2018 edition expecting to sell products as a direct result of exhibiting.

“Suppliers who want to create relationships and establish business in Mexico, realize that participation at EXPO PACK México is a must,” says Jorge Martinez, general director, EXPO PACK. “Exhibitors have learned that attendees come to EXPO PACK México looking for real solutions to reduce time, costs and production cycle, while increasing flexibility and production.”

Meeting customers face-to-face at EXPO PACK México provides exposure to more than 23,000 attendees across 30-plus vertical markets, 70 percent of whom are final decision-makers, or have a significant influence in the buying decision. Despite still being seven months before the show’s open, PMMI projects 1,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, occupying 220,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

EXPO PACK México’s Santa Fe location allows easy access to prospective buyers from the Mexican States of Puebla, Guanajuato, Estado de México, Queretaro and Morelos. Strategically located between two international airports, attendees are once again expected from throughout Latin America, including targeted buying groups from Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, El Salvador and Honduras.

These attendees will find international pavilions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Italy, Spain and the U.S., and will convene with exhibitors representing 20 countries. Participating EXPO PACK Verde exhibitors will once again have the green EXPO PACK Verde sign alerting attendees to sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions.

After a successful unveiling at EXPO PACK Guadalajara in 2019, EXPO PACK Keynotes will make its Mexico City debut with an end-user panel on sustainability, industry updates and the first Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) event outside of the U.S.

Finally, Innovation Stage will return to present 30-minute seminars on disruptive technologies, new technological applications and best practices for common challenges.


