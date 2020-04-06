EXPO PACK México canceled amid Covid-19 concerns

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and in following the recommendations of the Mexico Ministry of Health, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has canceled EXPO PACK México (June 2-5, 2020, Expo Santa Fe México, Mexico City).

“The health and safety of our exhibitors and attendees is of the utmost importance to us, and we have concluded it is the right thing to do to make this tough decision on cancelation,” says Jim Pittas, PMMI president and CEO. “PMMI remains completely committed to the Latin American market and will be back in Mexico in 2021, with even more exciting education programs, networking opportunities and a show floor filled with new materials, machinery and technology.”

Show management will be reaching out to exhibitors with further details regarding their space payments for the show in the coming weeks.

Even though the in-person event is not taking place, all of the online components of EXPO PACK México will remain available to exhibitors and attendees, via expopackmexico.com.mx. Additional networking features to encourage attendees and exhibitors to connect virtually are coming soon.

Planning has begun on a series of free webinars on market trends (in Spanish), hosted in conjunction with PMMI Media Group’s Mundo PMMI magazine. The first webinar will address the impact of COVID-19 on the Latin American packaging industry.

“These are difficult times for everyone, and PMMI’s role here is to offer resources that will help the industry get through this and come out thriving,” says Laura Thompson, PMMI vice president, trade shows. “We urge everyone to take advantage of PMMI’s COVID-19 Resources page as well as take advantage of the virtual show options at expopackmexico.com.mx.”

Visit the resources page at pmmi.org/coronavirus.



