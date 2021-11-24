MMH    Topics     News    Seegrid

EY names Jim Rock of Seegrid as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 national finalist

Ernst & Young business awards program recognizes the endeavors of entrepreneurs who create products and services that define how we live, work, and play.

Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer, was named an Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 National finalist.
Seegrid Corporation
Seegrid Corporation, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, recently announced that Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer, was named an Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National finalist. Rock was selected from a pool of more than 200 regional Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Award winners from 185 companies across the US.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious business award programs in the world, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes the endeavors of entrepreneurs who create the products and services that define how we live, work, and play, as well as those designed to better the communities they serve.

Rock was selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs from around the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, financial performance, societal impact, degree of difficulty in navigating and overcoming obstacles to make their companies successful, and originality, among other core contributions and attributes.

“Being selected as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year National finalist is a testament to the drive, talent, and perseverance of the entire team at Seegrid,” said Rock. “I’m proud of our outstanding accomplishments in providing leading mobile automation solutions that fulfill a crucial need: keeping the global supply chain running reliably despite the substantial challenges the world encountered over the past two years. I am incredibly honored to be a part of this exceptional team.”

The Ernst & Young nomination follows a year of growth and momentum for Seegrid, in which the technology company was named the leading US mobile robot provider for its industry-leading autonomous mobile robots and intelligent automation solutions. The company also rapidly expanded its product portfolio and released several enhancements. The company premiered its first autonomous lift truck, Seegrid Palion Lift AMR, an autonomous lift truck with 3D perception, offering early access for select customers through its Seegrid Technology Early-Access Program (STEP).


March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

