F4SS announces new partnership with PMMI

F4SS, the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

This partnership will allow F4SS to provide additional value to its members and expand its reach, the partners’ announcement stated. F4SS maintains its vital role providing a forum for CPG companies, external manufacturers and secondary packagers to share best practices, benchmark, network and help companies find solutions to challenges they are facing across the supply chain, the partners added.

Effective January 2022, PMMI will provide management support for F4SS adding to its portfolio of Association Partners that includes The Cold Pressure Council, CPA, The Association of Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) and OMAC, The Organization for Machine Automation and Control.

“The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions is an organization focused on transforming external supply chains within the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. PMMI’s vision to be the global resource for the packaging and processing supply chain and their willingness to assist us will give F4SS the resources we need to improve the services we offer to our members,” said Steve Weinstein, Chairman of F4SS.

Glen Long, Senior VP of PMMI added, “We’re excited to have F4SS join our Association Services Group. We believe leveraging the resources of PMMI and further developing the synergies present among our partners and members will serve to advance the interests of all.”

The next F4SS Conference will be held March 6-8, 2022 in Las Vegas and will focus on Supply Chain’s role in Saving Our Planet.



