Fact vs. Fiction: Busting Warehouse Automation Myths You Always Believed to Be True

Date/Time Tuesday, November 1, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Thom Campbell, CSO and Co-founder, Capacity LLC

Tyler Linderman, Director, Services & Corporate Strategy, bricz

If you are a supply chain professional or warehouse leader who is considering adding automation to your warehouse operations, you need to know the facts before taking on a multi-million and what could be a multi-year project.

Unfortunately, getting all the facts can be difficult with multiple vendors all trying to sell you their own version and vision of automation.

In this webcast, we bring together subject matter experts on the client, implementation and software side so we can set the record straight on automation to quash your fears and temper your expectations:

Understand what automation can and can’t do for your warehouse operations.

Learn if automation is right for your organization.

Identify the pitfalls of warehouse automation projects.

Assess the type of equipment, software and vendors to best meet your needs.

We’re cutting through the noise to give you the facts about warehouse automation.

