Falcon Industries implements automated orbital wrapper

The auger manufacturer has reduced pallet wrapping speed by 80%.

A custom auger manufacturer, Medina, Ohio-based Falcon Industries reduced the time required to wrap its pallet loads for delivery by 80%—thanks to the manufacturer’s decision to replace its manual stretch-wrapping method with an automated orbital wrapping machine.

The machine can wrap an average of 20 pallet loads per day, and it can secure heavy, oddly shaped spiral helical flighting to its pallet in one minute or less, in comparison to the five minutes or more that are typically required when users apply stretch wrap by hand. As a result, Falcon Industries is saving nearly 450 hours each year in its packaging department, while improving the efficiency of its labor force and strengthening the quality of its pallet wrap.

Featuring patent-pending technology that wraps plastic film 360 degrees around and under the pallet and its load while raised on a forklift, the orbital wrapping machine creates a strong, unitized load that ensures the company’s round, metal augers remain in place without shifting in transit or storage.

Fitted with an optional wireless automation package, the machine enables a single worker to manage the process from a forklift—without touching the pallet, the augers or the machine while in operation, and without even leaving their seat. Banding and strapping, along with the cumbersome tensioning process as a whole, are eliminated.

“We’re getting an extremely secure wrap now—every time—with a lot less effort,” says Steve Sogor, general manager of Falcon Industries. “We’re getting more done much faster.”

Previously, workers needed to snake metal and/or plastic banding and strapping around and under the pallet at floor level, tighten it around the product with a tensioner and then fasten it with a crimper—often several times per pallet, to keep the auger in place. Stretch wrap was then applied as the pallet load was suspended from a forklift.

“We did a time study of the manual process and intended to do a comparison with the TAB Wrapper, but, after wrapping the first pallet load, the speed difference was so obvious that we didn’t bother,” Sogor adds.

