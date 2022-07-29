FANUC America to nearly double Michigan campus to accommodate automation demand

FANUC America, a leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, announces a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County, Michigan to nearly two million square feet. The construction will include a 655,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects.

This investment in Michigan’s growing manufacturing area includes the purchase of 67 acres of land as well as the site of the former Thomas M. Cooley Law School Campus, which will provide future growth in the education of the next generation of robotics and automation workers, the company added. Including the existing building, FANUC will add a total of 788,000 square feet of additional operational floor space.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of the new West Campus and our ability to continue to expand in Oakland County, Michigan,” said FANUC America’s President and CEO Mike Cicco. “This investment in the future of US manufacturing will help FANUC America meet the tremendous demand for automation solutions.”

In October 2019, FANUC America opened North Campus, a 461,000 square-foot facility built by General Development Company, who is also constructing the new West Campus.

“We’re happy to be brought onboard once again by FANUC,” said Bruce Brickman, Principal at General Development Company.

North Campus, located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, is walking distance from FANUC America’s headquarters in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The addition continues to be crucial in growing the company’s engineering, R&D, manufacturing and warehousing capabilities and has supported record-breaking orders and deliveries in a short period of time.

“Interest in robotics and automation remains strong with new demand coming from a variety of industries,” said Cicco. “EV, warehousing and logistics as well as food and beverage are all looking to automation to increase production and solve the growing labor shortage.”

“In addition, advanced automation requires new skills and training to keep manufacturing strong in North America as well as in Michigan,” added Cicco. “We’re committed to fueling the growth of manufacturing in Michigan. We’re proud of our roots here, starting with the design and build of our first line of NC Painter robots in 1982 to today with the local production of our entire paint robot line.”

The future FANUC America West Campus site is located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. With its historical links to the automotive industry, the town has become a thriving business center and home to more than 80 international corporations.

“We are grateful that FANUC has chosen to expand their already impressive footprint in Auburn Hills, an example that our community continues to be regarded as a premier destination for innovation and advanced technologies,” said Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills, MI. “As a leader in the robotics industry, their expertise will complement our diverse business base and will contribute to the city’s strong local economy through jobs and investment. This development may very well earn us the designation as the community with the largest robotics footprint in the United States. We appreciate our trusted partnership with the General Development team who will build the project and look forward to another quality development in Auburn Hills.”

After the City of Auburn Hills approves plans, FANUC America plans to break ground in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.



