FastFetch partners with A-Plus Automation in Asia-Pac region

A-Plus, a provider of fulfillment and sortation systems to the regional Southeast Asia ecommerce industry, will work with FastFetch to introduce FastFetch's pick to light, Put Wall, and WCS systems to end users.

FastFetch, a provider of warehouse fulfillment systems including pick to light and put wall solutions, today announced a partnership with A-Plus Automation located in Singapore.

Established in 2010, A-Plus Automation has a long history in the automation industry providing its specialized services to a plethora of distinct clients, the partners stated. A-Plus has provided services to many companies throughout the ASIAN region, including in: Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Rodney Ham, Managing Director of A-Plus commented, “As we are engaging and providing warehouse fulfilment and sortation systems to the regional South East Asia eCommerce industry, this is a great opportunity for A-Plus to be working with FastFetch to introduce the innovative pick to light, Put Wall, and WCS systems to the end users. With the vast experience that FastFetch has in warehouse fulfillment, this partnership will enhance the customer experience and for A-Plus to reach industries located in Asia”.

Randy Cole, Vice President of Sales, and Marketing at FastFetch, says, “having a strong, well known and knowledgeable company like A-PLUS in the Asia Pacific realm will provide an opportunity for customers to enhance their e-Commerce, batch picking, and packaging of goods capabilities with this enhanced partnership.”

FastFetch Corporation is a technology-oriented company focusing on the delivery of innovative solutions to the distribution and logistics industries.


