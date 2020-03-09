FastFetch unveils carton selection system

During a live demo, FastFetch (Booth 8285) presented its latest patent-pending solution, the IntelliPack Shipping Cost Optimization System. Utilizing artificial intelligence, the system can determine a set of more than 40 carton sizes (to be used in packing) by examining historical order data.

Using the dimensions of items in an order, the system also decreases shipping costs, packing labor, corrugated material and dunnage, as it selects the carton sizes best suited to pack items—with minimal wasted space—from the set of more than 40.

After scanning an order bar code before or after picking, the system then quickly computes (in less than a second) the best carton size for the order items and indicates that carton, using a segment of LED lights.

“As a result, customers’ typical ROI payback period is less than 3 months,” said Garry Harper, VP, sales and marketing, FastFetch.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



