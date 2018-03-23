FedEx partners with Vecna Robotics as part of automation growth strategy

FedEx partners with Vecna Robotics as part of automation growth strategy
This week, FedEx and Vecna Robotics made public their working relationship in a technology-business story featured in the New York Times.

The article highlights the steps FedEx leadership is taking to leverage advanced technologies to improve overall productivity, reassign workers to more rewarding tasks, and meet growing customer demand extending from a rapidly changing global economy.

This is the first time Vecna Robotics has publicly acknowledged one the many Fortune 50 companies with which it’s working, in addition to several small- and medium-sized businesses that are using its fully autonomous, zero-infrastructure AGVs and mobile robots.

Vecna Robotics RT4500 tuggers are showcased in the FedEx story. FedEx officials announced plans to deploy several more RT4500s as part of an automation growth strategy.

The RT4500 autonomous tugger is built to maximize productivity by automating point-to-point transport of large payloads with flatbed carts or a train of carts. Designed to be operated manually or fully autonomously with the flick of a switch, the RT4500 is suited for applications such as lineside replenishment and horizontal transport of racks, bins, pallets and oversized and/or non-conveyable payloads. Click here for a video of the tuggers in action inside a FedEx facility.

Modex attendees can view Vecna Robotics’ full line of autonomous AGVs and mobile robots at Booth #B4987.

