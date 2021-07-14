MMH    Topics 

Fetch Robotics and Körber announce case picking solution for distribution centers

New integrated solution combines Fetch AMRs with Körber’s WMS for safer and more efficient picking

Fetch Robotics, a leader in cloud robotics, today announced a new integrated case pick-to-pallet solution with Körber, which offers a range of supply chain solutions including warehouse management system (WMS) software. The new solution dynamically orchestrates the movement of warehouse associates and robots, combining the functions of Fetch’s Freight500 and Freight1500 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with the optimization capabilities of Körber’s warehouse management systems, supporting case picking workflows for facilities of all sizes.

Warehouse needs have risen dramatically over the past year, as a surge in consumer spending has increased demands on distribution centers, according to the companies. Additionally, distribution organizations face longstanding labor challenges. This includes hiring and retaining skilled staff, accommodating seasonal fluctuations, and relying on temporary workers to operate forklifts.

“Warehouses today are contending with record order volumes and limited access to labor, and need flexible solutions more than ever before,” said Stefan Nusser, Chief Product Officer at Fetch Robotics. “Our new case picking solution enables customers to achieve safer, more efficient case picking in facilities of all sizes.”

In a traditional case pick-to-pallet workflow, pickers spend the majority of their shifts driving a forklift or pulling a manual pallet jack around the warehouse to each location on their pick sheet or RF device. After arriving, the picker must manually find the correct product, execute the pick, return to the forklift or pallet jack, and travel to the next location until the entire pallet is complete. While this model is widely used, it comes with extensive drawbacks, according to the announcement. Often, it requires traveling long distances, minimizing the actual time spent picking, and leading to congestion in warehouse aisles as multiple pickers are using the same routes.

The new case picking solution from Fetch and Körber enables zone-based picking, which keeps employees in aisles and enhances picking across numerous orders. This workflow leverages pick path optimization functionality from the Körber WMS, which directs AMRs to the correct locations in the correct sequence for optimal pallet build. This solution can be deployed via RF scanners, voice picking, or along with vision-based picking solutions.

Nishan Wijemanne, Global Leader AMR/Robotics, Körber Business Area Supply Chain, adds: “Fetch Robotics continues to develop cutting-edge automated warehouse solutions and this new integrated case pick-to-pallet solution will help speed up fulfillment, improve safety and enhance workflows for our customers worldwide.”

While this new solution addresses case picking, Fetch’s AMRs can also be combined with Körber’s WMS to optimize discrete order picking, batch picking, and replenishment. Together, the companies also offer automated pallet-based workflows such as cross docking, putaway, replenishment, and returns.


