Fetch Robotics introduces two mobile robot solutions
Fetch Robotics (Booth B4835) announced it has expanded its VirtualConveyor family of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with the addition of CartConnect and RollerTop robots.
Fetch Robotics COO Carl Showalter with Fetch’s new RollerTop robot, which can hand off or receive from fixed conveyors.
CartConnect solutions allow the AMRs to pick up, transport and drop off delivery warehouse carts to any warehouse or manufacturing location. This lets human pickers stay in their pick areas, and lets the robots do the transport to locations such a pack/ship stations, explained Carl Showalter, Fetch COO, at a booth visit.
The RollerTop robots have integrated active conveyor modules on the top of the units, which allows them to dependably hand off or receive material from fixed conveyance. With the simple integration of FetchLink controllers with facility conveyor control systems, customers can quickly deploy AMR-to-conveyor workflows that require no human interaction.
Both of these solutions follow Fetch’s philosophy of robots that can quickly integrate with and enhance existing automation or human workflows. “We want to augment and enhance with our automation, not rip and replace,” said Showalter.
CartConnect and RollerTop are managed through FetchCore, the company’s Cloud robotics platform. FetchCore is unified Cloud-based software for deploying, operating, monitoring and optimizing Fetch Robotics’ AMRs.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorRoberto Michel Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling (MMH), has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1986, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to MMH since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. He can be reached at [email protected]
