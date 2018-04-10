Fetch Robotics introduces two mobile robot solutions

Fetch Robotics COO Carl Showalter with Fetch’s new RollerTop robot, which can hand off or receive from fixed conveyors.

Roberto Michel

April 10, 2018

Fetch Robotics (Booth B4835) announced it has expanded its VirtualConveyor family of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with the addition of CartConnect and RollerTop robots.

CartConnect solutions allow the AMRs to pick up, transport and drop off delivery warehouse carts to any warehouse or manufacturing location. This lets human pickers stay in their pick areas, and lets the robots do the transport to locations such a pack/ship stations, explained Carl Showalter, Fetch COO, at a booth visit.

The RollerTop robots have integrated active conveyor modules on the top of the units, which allows them to dependably hand off or receive material from fixed conveyance. With the simple integration of FetchLink controllers with facility conveyor control systems, customers can quickly deploy AMR-to-conveyor workflows that require no human interaction.

Both of these solutions follow Fetch’s philosophy of robots that can quickly integrate with and enhance existing automation or human workflows. “We want to augment and enhance with our automation, not rip and replace,” said Showalter.

CartConnect and RollerTop are managed through FetchCore, the company’s Cloud robotics platform. FetchCore is unified Cloud-based software for deploying, operating, monitoring and optimizing Fetch Robotics’ AMRs.



