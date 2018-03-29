Fetch Robotics partners with Ricoh USA

MMH Staff

March 29, 2018

Fetch Robotics, provider of a leading platform for collaborative robotic solutions, has announced a new support program called FetchCare.

FetchCare provides round-the-clock support to Fetch Robotics’ worldwide customers in the logistics and warehouse industries.

In partnership with Ricoh USA, Inc., FetchCare proactively and remotely provides service for Fetch’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). FetchCare leverages the FetchCore Cloud Robotics Platform, Fetch Robotics’ cloud-based software platform, to remotely resolve issues. The relationship with a globally recognized support services leader like Ricoh ensures that customers can engage with the right technical resources as needed.

“Software is the basis of our collaborative robot solutions and allows us to manage and service most issues remotely,” said Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics. “We are committed to our customers’ success, and believe FetchCare will provide a high level of proactive service that will resolve issues before they impact productivity.”

For more than eighty years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and helping businesses and individuals work smarter. Ricoh Service Advantage empowers diverse companies of all sizes to expand their footprint and services, enter new regions and markets, enact best practices, and limit costs. This is accomplished through Ricoh’s global network of highly skilled and certified services employees.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fetch to extend their robotics support globally and around the clock,” said Dale Walsh, Director of Service Advantage Innovation at Ricoh USA, Inc. “Fetch’s customers will be able to receive unparalleled service from our massive infrastructure of technical resources to keep warehouse automation running smoothly at all times, at any location.”