Fetch Robotics partners with Ricoh USA

Partnership leverages worldwide technical resources to support growing autonomous mobile robot market.

AGVs in the News

Fetch Robotics partners with Ricoh USA
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
FedEx partners with Vecna Robotics as part of automation growth strategy
Columbia Machine announces partnership with OTTO Motors
AGVs: Predictably Flexible
More AGVs News

Technology Resource

Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
All Resources
By ·

Fetch Robotics, provider of a leading platform for collaborative robotic solutions, has announced a new support program called FetchCare.

FetchCare provides round-the-clock support to Fetch Robotics’ worldwide customers in the logistics and warehouse industries.

In partnership with Ricoh USA, Inc., FetchCare proactively and remotely provides service for Fetch’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). FetchCare leverages the FetchCore Cloud Robotics Platform, Fetch Robotics’ cloud-based software platform, to remotely resolve issues. The relationship with a globally recognized support services leader like Ricoh ensures that customers can engage with the right technical resources as needed.

“Software is the basis of our collaborative robot solutions and allows us to manage and service most issues remotely,” said Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics. “We are committed to our customers’ success, and believe FetchCare will provide a high level of proactive service that will resolve issues before they impact productivity.”

For more than eighty years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and helping businesses and individuals work smarter. Ricoh Service Advantage empowers diverse companies of all sizes to expand their footprint and services, enter new regions and markets, enact best practices, and limit costs. This is accomplished through Ricoh’s global network of highly skilled and certified services employees.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fetch to extend their robotics support globally and around the clock,” said Dale Walsh, Director of Service Advantage Innovation at Ricoh USA, Inc. “Fetch’s customers will be able to receive unparalleled service from our massive infrastructure of technical resources to keep warehouse automation running smoothly at all times, at any location.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

AGVs · Automation · Fetch Robotics · Maintenance Repair and Operations · Mobile Robots · Robotics · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...

System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Partner Links