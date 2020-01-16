MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Financing gender equality in manufacturing

PPWLN Keynote speakers address the broken rung and economic empowerment.

By

A pair of keynote speakers will address the “power of parity” and how to fast-track gender equality through investment strategies, as the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) brings light to gender parity challenges and successes at PACK EXPO East (March 3-5, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia.)

As women remain underrepresented in manufacturing jobs, Kweilin Ellingrud, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, and Kelly Coyne, the vice president of Global Women’s Strategies, Impax Asset Management LLC and Pax Ellevate Management LLC, will focus the March 4 PPWLN breakfast event on Financial Empowerment and Fixing the Broken Rung. With a deep dive into the McKinsey Global Institute’s “Women in the Workplace 2019” report, Ellingrud and Coyne will explore inclusiveness and workplace diversity, which, when embraced, results in financial empowerment for individuals and the organization as a whole.

The Women in the Workplace 2019 report reveals that it is not the glass ceiling preventing gender parity in the workplace, but the broken rung effect. According to the report, the biggest obstacle facing women is the first step up to manager, resulting in many remaining at the entry-level. Companies must fix the “broken rung” to ensure gender parity – and address the growing skills gap.

“A meaningful impact in gender parity in the manufacturing industry can only be achieved through changes on an individual level, as well as a true paradigm shift in workplace environments and how they are rewarded and financed,” says Tracy Stout, vice president, Marketing & Communications, PMMI. “This event will explore what is working ── and not ── and highlight the important role of financial empowerment in closing the gender gap.”

Ellingrud provides expert input for MGI’s research on global economic, business and technology trends. She co-led McKinsey’s Power of Parity work on gender equality and improving the lives of women around the world. Other areas of expertise include women in STEM, accelerating gender equality through investment strategies, women in leadership and the future of work.

As a product specialist for the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund, Coyne seeks investment returns that closely correspond to the performance of the Impax Global Women’s Leadership Index. The Fund is the first broadly diversified mutual fund that invests in the highest-rated companies in the world for advancing women through gender diversity on their boards and in executive management. It allows investors to actively close the gender gap by investing in companies that value women’s leadership – companies that are part of the solution, rather than part of the problem. Pax research indicates that companies with more women in leadership have higher returns on capital, greater innovation, increased productivity and higher employee retention and satisfaction.

Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, PACK EXPO East offers a projected 7,000 attendees the opportunity to gather insights from 400 exhibiting companies as well as network with industry peers.

Free education on the show floor provides opportunities for attendees not only to see technology in action and talk with suppliers but also learn about best practices and industry breakthroughs. The Innovation Stage consists of a series of 30-minutes sessions presented by industry experts each day, while the Forum includes 45-minute seminars about the latest industry trends with hands-on activities, small group discussions and Q&A sessions.


