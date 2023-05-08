MMH    Topics     Technology    Sponsored Content

Finding the Right Automation Partner

Making the business case for automation and selecting the right solution isn’t easy. But with the right partner, you can trust that your future will be in good hands and that the right systems will be implemented and maintained going forward.

By

Businesses actively looking to add automation to their fulfillment centers seem to be facing more questions than answers these days. They must weigh the geopolitical and economic uncertainty. They must try to predict what the future will hold for their sales, distribution channels, and shopper behaviors. Additionally, the technology options continue to proliferate. Especially considering the scope and monetary value of automation, it’s understandable the desire to have something that’s rock solid—that you can be certain of beyond a shadow of doubt.

This is where the value of a partnership with a strong systems integrator cannot be underestimated. The right partner will closely analyze your business and develop the solution that best fits your current and future needs, with the flexibility necessary for the unpredictable. More importantly, the right partner will stand the test of time and support the solution in perpetuity.

At TGW, our goal is to see customers succeed and earn the right to be called their “Partner of Choice” for warehouse automation. In our core markets of fashion & apparel, grocery, and industrial & consumer goods, we are able to build strong partnerships that start at systems design and carry through to manufacturing, implementation, and Lifetime Services.

When asked what makes us an excellent partner, we often point to three things. First, that we are a foundation-owned company, which, for our customers, means:

  • We are a strong, stable partner. No need to worry about short-term decisions or if we will be bought by another company.
  • We are future-oriented. We invest about 4.5% of our annual revenue into R&D so that we can create the fulfillment centers of tomorrow for you.
  • We are always led by our values. Building solid partnerships with our customers is a top priority.

Second, we point towards the numerous brands that have put their trust in us over the past 50+ years. Top retailers across the globe including Puma, Gap, Jasco, and TVH have selected us as their partner, and that list continues to grow. In fact, many come back to us time and again as they continue to grow and push their business forward. For example, two European grocers, Frisco.pl and Picnic, chose TGW to implement multiple highly automated fulfillment center within the last four years. Others, like URBN, have partnered with us in multiple continents.

Third is our materials handling expertise and experience in mechatronic, controls, software, and robotics development. Most of what we integrate into our solutions is developed and manufactured by us. Because TGW has been around for over 50 years, we have seen the shifts in supply chain automation and have continued to adapt to the changes in the market and needs of our customers.

Making the business case for automation and selecting the right solution isn’t easy. But with the right automation partner, there is a layer of trust built that your business’ future will be in good hands and that the right systems will be implemented and maintained going forward.

Visit us this month at ProMat and ask us more about how to Master the Unpredictable and why global retailers see us as their Partner of Choice. Our booth (S1503) will feature case studies, innovative technologies, and an interactive 3D model of the solution we are implementing in the U.S. for URBN.

Learn more and schedule a time to meet with our team at the show: https://tgw-group.com/promat-2023.


Article Topics

Technology
Automation
ProMat
TGW Logistics Group
TGW Systems
   All topics

