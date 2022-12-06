Fives and AutoStore’s partnership grows via new logistics center project in Italy

Fives, a global provider of warehouse automation solutions and systems, continues to grow in the micro-fulfillment sector via a new project to implement an AutoStore solution, Fives announced today.

Fives has been chosen by KEY-4, general contractor for the project, to integrate the AutoStore technology into a 3,000 sq meter extension to the existing 8,000 sqm warehouse in Fasano (province of Brindisi, Italy) for a leading distributor of electrical and lighting equipment. The distributor wants to optimize the automation of the processing of its multiple items in stock and to develop its e-commerce activity using an “AutoStore empowered by Fives” solution, according to Fives.

The AutoStore technology is complementary to Fives’ technology portfolio and allows Fives to expand its offering to piece picking to support its customers in the challenges of omnichannel automation, while giving AutoStore an extra boost to tackle the French, Spanish and Italian markets where Fives demonstrates leading positions, Fives added.

This new “AutoStore empowered by Fives” warehouse, consisting of 9,000 bins for 2 picking stations, has been specially designed in an ergonomic way to increase the current storage capacity in a reduced space and to offer optimal work safety and conditions for the operators. Each station will allow the preparation of 2 orders simultaneously and will be able to handle a flow of approximately 1,500 orders/day. The facility equipped with the “AutoStore empowered by Fives” solution will be operational in July 2023.

“These solutions for optimizing order preparation are one of the differentiation and competitiveness criteria for our customers. As we continue to grow in Southern Europe, we are proud to contribute to the business development of our customers, supporting their industrial performance. We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with AutoStore over the past year and look forward to future projects,” said Zakariae HAOUDI, Sales Director of Fives Intralogistics SAS, specialized in automated picking solutions and advanced technologies for micro-fulfillment.

“We are thrilled with this project and particularly welcome Fives’ strong presence in Southern Europe and its position as a leader in intralogistics, which helps us to grow,” added Antonio AMMIRABILE, CEO of KEY-4, a general contractor with significant experience in managing integrated and complex projects and technological innovations in the fields of Industry 4.0 and Industrial-IoT.



