Fizyr and AWL enter into collaboration on robotic piece picking

Materials handling solution provider and systems integrator AWL, and Fizyr, a provider of vision software for automated picking, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer high-end robotic solutions, especially for the logistics market.

As an independent system integrator, AWL works together with various suppliers of robots, vacuum technology, and vision software, among other things. By integrating the artificial intelligence-based vision software of Fizyr into machines, AWL makes automated picking in harsh logistics environments possible.

“You cannot accomplish anything alone; you will need others,” says Brand van ‘t Hof, CEO of AWL. “You can achieve something through collaboration.This applies to the corporation between robots and the vision software of Fizyr. AWL takes care of the integration. Not just for today’s solutions, but the solutions for the future.”

AWL uses its picking competencies for the postal and parcel industry and e-commerce, among others. AWL’s solutions are said to be capable of identifying the picking points of randomly oriented unknown items in totes or conveyors through advanced vision technology. The collaboration with Fizyr has resulted in improving AWL’s existing automatic picking solutions.

Herbert ten Have, CEO of Fizyr, added: “AWL is an ideal integrator of the Fizyr software product bringing the best possible robotic picking solutions towards the demanding logistic industry. They possess all the critical knowledge and experience to develop, implement and maintain robots globally to the top players both in warehousing and parcel handling.”



