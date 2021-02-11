MMH    Topics     News

Fizyr and AWL enter into collaboration on robotic piece picking

Strategic partnership to offer high-end robotic solutions, especially for the logistics market

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

Materials handling solution provider and systems integrator AWL, and Fizyr, a provider of vision software for automated picking, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer high-end robotic solutions, especially for the logistics market.

As an independent system integrator, AWL works together with various suppliers of robots, vacuum technology, and vision software, among other things. By integrating the artificial intelligence-based vision software of Fizyr into machines, AWL makes automated picking in harsh logistics environments possible.

“You cannot accomplish anything alone; you will need others,” says Brand van ‘t Hof, CEO of AWL. “You can achieve something through collaboration.This applies to the corporation between robots and the vision software of Fizyr. AWL takes care of the integration. Not just for today’s solutions, but the solutions for the future.”

AWL uses its picking competencies for the postal and parcel industry and e-commerce, among others. AWL’s solutions are said to be capable of identifying the picking points of randomly oriented unknown items in totes or conveyors through advanced vision technology. The collaboration with Fizyr has resulted in improving AWL’s existing automatic picking solutions.

Herbert ten Have, CEO of Fizyr, added: “AWL is an ideal integrator of the Fizyr software product bringing the best possible robotic picking solutions towards the demanding logistic industry. They possess all the critical knowledge and experience to develop, implement and maintain robots globally to the top players both in warehousing and parcel handling.”


Article Topics

News
AWL
Fizyr
Piece Picking Robots
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources