Flexcon introduces new ASRS tote boxes

Flexcon Container (Booth 8625) is exhibiting its new Universal and ASRS tote boxes, divider systems and pallets at Modex. Designed to handle, store and protect an infinite range of products in any automated, semi-automatic or manual system with maximum space efficiency, Flexcon’s products help solve companies’ most critical fulfillment issues.

“Everything we make is tailored in a way that meets specific customer needs and addresses their unique pain points,” said Ken Beckerman, president. “We work closely with our clients to help optimize their operations by focusing on space efficiency, functionality, aesthetics and cost.”

Compatible with virtually any robotic system, Flexcon’s new ASRS totes are built with rein-forced bottoms that resist deflection under heavy loads and to enable ASRS systems to be more space efficient. Other new Flexcon products include “X-Corr” triple-strength totes and pallet-sleeve systems and a new line of molded plastic pallets.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta.


