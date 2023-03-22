MMH    Topics     Equipment    Containers & Totes    Flexcon Container

Flexcon showcases variety of containers to support automation

Flexcon Container (Booth S1822) invites 2023 ProMat show attendees to experience the wonderful world of plastic containers, bulk boxes, pallets and accessories.

By

The Flexcon sales team displays the company’s corrugated totes: (From left) Ken Beckerman, president and CEO; Jason Grasso, senior sales manager; Allan Figliolino, senior sales manager; Cynthia Pecoraro, sales specialist; Michael Hagood Henry, sales specialist.
Flexcon Container (Booth S1822) invites 2023 ProMat show attendees to experience the wonderful world of plastic containers, bulk boxes, pallets and accessories. More than 80% of the automation at the show needs containers to operate, and with the right container, that automation can operate optimally, at higher speeds with fewer errors.

Flexcon’s booth is showcasing dozens of styles of plastic containers, bulk boxes, pallets and accessories that solve hundreds of problems for manufacturers, distributors, consultants, dealers and logistics companies.

“For over 50 years, we’ve been providing economical, ergonomically effective plastic containers, pallets, bulk boxes and dunnage that enable our clients to increase usable space,” said Ken Beckerman, president and CMO. “Our latest warehouse bins – the least expensive and most efficient plastic bins in the industry – are a perfect solution to help optimize limited space at a low cost.”

Flexcon’s booth also features products used in carousels, vertical lifts, AS/RS and AutoStore Systems. Flexcon is debuting its full line of AutoStore accessories including cladding/walls, dividers, and clear panels, as well as featuring its low-cost line of plastic warehouse bins that ship flat, assemble easily and are the lowest cost plastic bin on the market.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


