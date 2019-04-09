Flexcon unveils new divider systems, AS/RS totes

During a Tuesday press conference, Flexcon Container (Booth S2631) displayed a range of new, evolving products: divider systems, pallets and universal and automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) tote boxes.

Extremely versatile, the divider systems can handle, protect and store virtually any type of product in an automated, manual or semi-automatic system, while offering customers the utmost space efficiency possible.

The company’s new AS/RS totes feature reinforced bottoms that repel deflection under heavy loads. As a result, clients’ AS/RS systems will run faster, while also enabling a higher product density.

“Flexcon now has the perfect containers, dividers and pallets for any part of any client’s supply chain,” said Ken Beckerman, president and CMO of Flexcon Container. “All of our containers, divider systems and pallets will help protect our clients’ products throughout their supply chains.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.






