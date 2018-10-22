Flexible Robotics: A Pillar of the Future-Ready Warehouse

MMH Staff

October 22, 2018

Today’s flexible, modular, intralogistics robotics are substantially different from the fixed robotics of the past. While not new, robotics has advanced in significant ways that open the technology to exciting new use cases in the supply chain that are enabling a better approach to warehouse automation.

Our white paper takes a look at the robotic systems that are transforming the warehouse and provides examples of how the technology, including CarryPick and AutoStore systems, are increasing productivity, supporting growth and reducing cycle times.