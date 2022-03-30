Flipo Group debuts Hercules Harness System

During a press conference on Wednesday, Flipo Group, a division of JJK Industries (Booth C4398) presented its Hercules Harness System, while showcasing a variety of other products.

A lifting device, the Hercules Harness enables users to distribute heavy loads correctly, ergonomically and safely. Able to be worn while users operate vehicles, the device is available in two sizes: Regular (Small to Large) and Jumbo (X-Large to 2X-Large). Additionally, it features straps that are easy to adjust so proper fits are ensured for nearly every user.

Highly versatile, the harness has a secure snap lock closure, allowing users to put it on and take it off easily. Furthermore, its accessories—from a tray with molded side handles, to a garbage bag holder, to a LED light—can slide on and off the harness effortlessly, while being locked in, leading users to conduct hands-free work.

“Eighty percent of back injuries occur in the lower back,” said Keith Kennedy, inventor of the Hercules Harness System. “By distributing users’ weight to their hips and shoulders, the harness reduces their back pain and strain considerably, so that they’re more productive long term.”



