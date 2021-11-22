Flux Power donates 723 pounds of food to the North County Food Bank

Flux Power Holdings, a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has donated 723 pounds of food this year to the North County Food Bank.

The Employee Engagement Committee at Flux Power partnered with the North County Food Bank to host the first Thanksgiving food drive.

“We are pleased to help support the North County Food Bank,” commented CEO Ron Dutt. “The food drive was an inspiring event that was led by our employees – we had a great turn out!”

In addition to the food donation, Flux Power also donated $500 to support the mission of the North County Food Bank.

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), solar energy storage, and other commercial applications. It is based in Vista, Calif., in San Diego County, also the location of the North County Food Bank.



