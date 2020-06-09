MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

FMH Conveyors acquires Aftersort truck loaders

The company's two-piece telescoping conveyors are built to withstand shipping operations with high forklift traffic or other collision obstacles.

FMH Conveyors has announced the acquisition of Aftersort, a provider of trailer loading conveyors.

Aftersort’s unique truck loaders are two-piece telescoping conveyors that are built to withstand the punishment in shipping areas that have a high degree of forklift traffic or other collision obstacles. Utilizing 10-inch structural steel channel framework and few moving parts, these loaders provide years of minimal maintenance.

FMH customers will now have a robust truck loading solution at a price point between NestaFlex 376 Gravity Skate Wheel Conveyors and BestReach Rigid Drive Out Conveyors.

“FMH is extremely excited to have Aftersort Truck Loaders as part of our truck loading solutions lineup. We know that it will fill a gap in function and investment in our product line that our customers have been looking for,” said Peter Rice, Vice President of Sales for FMH Conveyors.

