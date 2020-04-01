MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

FOG Software Group acquires ProShip from Quadient (formerly Neopost)

Supply chain software leader acquires provider of carrier-compliant solutions for medium- and high-volume shippers.

FOG Software Group, a division of Vela Software, and Constellation Software, Inc., has acquired ProShip, Inc., from Quadient, formerly Neopost.

Brookfield, Wisc.-based ProShip is a leader in enterprise parcel shipping solutions. Their customers include 25% of the National Retail Federation’s top 100 retailers who ship parcels, plus manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics companies who depend on ProShip for fast, efficient and cost-effective multi-carrier shipping.

Following the acquisition, ProShip will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group. The company will continue to develop, enhance, service, and support its market-leading software in providing a competitive edge to customers.

“ProShip is a great addition to our growing portfolio of supply chain software,” said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics. “We are delighted to welcome ProShip with their proven, carrier-compliant solutions for medium- and high-volume shippers, and their impressive, company-wide focus on maximizing customers’ return on investment.”

“We are excited to be working with FOG Software Group,” said Matt Mullen, President of ProShip. “Not only do they have extensive experience in the software industry; they share our belief in the importance of technological advancement in the supply chain.”


