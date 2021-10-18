MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Food manufacturer installs conveyor, improves working conditions

The conveyance system has minimized employee exposure to cold temperatures.

By

The significance of finding ways to boost efficiencies, while improving employee work conditions, is becoming more noticeable in today’s tight labor market. Therefore, when a specialty food manufacturer reached out to a horizontal unloading systems provider, it needed a solution to quickly move palletized product into a cooling tunnel and minimize employee exposure to extreme, cold temperatures.

The food manufacturer’s DC had been receiving palletized product at one door, prior to transporting it through a chiller and out another door for packaging and shipping. Employees had to manually push loads with pallet jacks or move them with forklifts the entire length of the 110-foot corridor into the cooling tunnel, which was the case for loading and unloading.

To transport palletized product into a cooling tunnel in a timely fashion, a linear conveyance system was installed adjacent to the door on the manufacturing side. Since the food manufacturer’s facility was pre-existing, the ability to install the system with only a few adjustments to the facility floor was a bonus.

Product is now placed on the conveyor and as the system then indexes forward, it provides room for the next pallet. A first-in/first-out process is enabled, and the product moves through the cooling tunnel and out to the other door for distribution to the packaging and shipping departments.

The automation of the palletized product’s materials handling provides several benefits. First, the food manufacturer has noticed dramatic time savings, when compared to the manual process. It also allows the doors to be open for much shorter times during the transfer of goods into and out of the facility, increasing the efficiency of the cooler. And, most importantly, it reduces the time employees need to spend in the cooling tunnel.

The heavy-duty conveying system uses a series of rails with “runners” to handle loads of up to 30 tons. Speed is adjustable and weight capacity is variable with additional rails. In addition, the conveyor is designed for “drop-in” installation, requiring minimal facility modifications and fast installation.

KEITH Manufacturing Co.
(541) 475-3802


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Automation
Casebook 2021
Cold Storage
Conveyors
Keith Manufacturing
Palletizing
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources