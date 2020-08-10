Fork AGVs Operate 24/7 in Production Operation

Lactalis Group is a third-generation, family-owned dairy production business founded in 1933 by André Besnier in Brittany, France. When Michel Besnier took over the family business in 1955, the company had begun to expand throughout France and Europe, and exports of the company’s signature Brie and Camembert eventually reached markets around the world. Today, under the leadership of André’s grandson, Emmanuel Besnier, Lactalis Group is one of the largest dairy companies in the world with more than 85,000 employees in 94 countries.

After deploying a new automatic guided vehicle (AGV) solution (Dematic), the company significantly increased productivity, reduced operating costs, and provided consistent, reliable material flow, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new counterbalanced AGVs manage pallet movement of dairy products. Each fork AGV is capable of lifting loads of up to 2,600 pounds to a height of 19.8 feet. The AGVs are designed and built to operate in a production environment that is temperature-controlled 35°F to 39°F.

Four AGVs work to retrieve pallets from the production area. The pallets are then moved to an order buffer, releasing the pallets at a declined angle onto pallet live storage racking. The AGVs operate in a compact layout at safe speeds appropriate for the operation.

On-board sensors and laser scanners navigate with precision and ensure consistent and safe operation around workers and obstacles. The AGVs are powered by lithium-ion batteries and interface with charging floor plates at times of inactivity.



