Forklift-Simulator brings virtual reality technology to industrial workplace

MMH Staff

April 9, 2018

Industrial virtual reality (VR) company PlayWerk, creators of the successful Forklift-Simulator (Booth C2145), announced expansion of its product line with the world’s first VR reach-truck and a continued commitment to help grow and inspire employees, while increasing safety and productivity.

Forklift-Simulator, a counter-balance simulator and PlayWerk’s first released product, has been adopted by companies around the world to ensure forklift operators are skilled at their specific job – increasing safety, productivity and employee satisfaction.

The company is extending its product line with the world’s first VR reach truck simulator. A reach truck is a necessity in warehouses that have narrow aisles and high vertical stacking of pallets. Training and honing reach truck skills in VR can reduce safety concerns and employee confidence.

“The VR training component of our solution is immersive, realistic, gamified, interactive, and accelerates individual and group learning,” said PlayWerk CEO and co-founder Stijn Vanorbeek. “The ability to obtain objective data, track insights and adapt training methods, as well as easily rolling out standardized processes to all company locations ensures that safety policies are met company-wide.”

“As work environments become more technological and automated, the need for a sophisticated and engaging training system becomes crucial,” said Bram Clincke, co-founder of PlayWerk. “Gamification elements and immersion allow for accelerated learning that ultimately lead to greater productivity and a happier and safer workforce.”

