Forklift-Simulator brings virtual reality technology to industrial workplace

Industrial virtual reality (VR) company PlayWerk, creators of the successful Forklift-Simulator (Booth C2145), announced expansion of its product line with the world’s first VR reach-truck and a continued commitment to help grow and inspire employees, while increasing safety and productivity.

Training in the News

Forklift-Simulator brings virtual reality technology to industrial workplace
Universal Robots Expands Universal Robots Academy
Raymond to offer free online training for National Forklift Safety Day
Technician Spotlight: Richard Cunningham, MacKinnon Equipment & Services
Education Training: Apprenticeship Program Gets Underway
More Training News

Warehouse Resource

Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
All Resources
By ·

Industrial virtual reality (VR) company PlayWerk, creators of the successful Forklift-Simulator (Booth C2145), announced expansion of its product line with the world’s first VR reach-truck and a continued commitment to help grow and inspire employees, while increasing safety and productivity. 

Forklift-Simulator, a counter-balance simulator and PlayWerk’s first released product, has been adopted by companies around the world to ensure forklift operators are skilled at their specific job –  increasing safety, productivity and employee satisfaction.

The company is extending its product line with the world’s first VR reach truck simulator. A reach truck is a necessity in warehouses that have narrow aisles and high vertical stacking of pallets. Training and honing reach truck skills in VR can reduce safety concerns and employee confidence.

“The VR training component of our solution is immersive, realistic, gamified, interactive, and accelerates individual and group learning,” said PlayWerk CEO and co-founder Stijn Vanorbeek. “The ability to obtain objective data, track insights and adapt training methods, as well as easily rolling out standardized processes to all company locations ensures that safety policies are met company-wide.”

“As work environments become more technological and automated, the need for a sophisticated and engaging training system becomes crucial,” said Bram Clincke, co-founder of PlayWerk. “Gamification elements and immersion allow for accelerated learning that ultimately lead to greater productivity and a happier and safer workforce.”

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Forklift-Simulator · Lift Trucks · Modex · Training · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Industry 4.0: What you need to know today
This webinar takes a closer look at industry 4.0 and provides a roadmap for building and effectively utilizing Industry 4.0 capabilities.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage
The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest...
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...

Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Partner Links