Former Swisslog CEO Chris Baur joins Caja Robotics as senior advisor

Baur will leverage deep experience to strengthen the company’s European presence

Caja Robotics, a leader in robotic goods-to-person solutions for order fulfillment, announced today that Dr. Christian E. Baur, formerly CEO of Swisslog, has joined the company as Senior Advisor. Following a successful rollout of Caja’s warehouse robotic solution in the US and responding to a growing demand for automation in the EU, Baur will support building a strong network of clients and partners to fortify the company’s presence in Europe, the company stated.

Baur is a software- and robotic-driven automated solutions expert with an entrepreneurial mind for solutions that shape the future of automation and create customer value, the announcement added. Coming from KUKA and Swisslog, he leverages deep expertise in project-based global businesses, operational excellence, and leadership experience from various companies, including management consulting.

“I am a believer in software, automation and robotics solutions. With Caja’s technology, the future of logistics is here,” said Baur. “Caja is taking all of these and providing a perfect solution to the current logistics market needs, especially for businesses and warehouses that need scalable solutions. I see an epic potential for the future.”

Baur added, “There are only a few mature companies that offer innovative robotic driven goods-to-person solutions, but none like Caja, who really focuses on creating top of the line cloud-based software optimization of order fulfillment – accomplishing high fulfilment rates, with efficient use of resources. I am very impressed with how flexible and scalable their solution is, making quick ROI feasible.”

Ilan Cohen, CEO at Caja Robotics said, “We are excited to welcome Chris as Senior Advisor. His vast knowledge and experience are invaluable to Caja, and will serve as a pillar for building our European presence. We look forward to his creative approach and leadership.”

Baur holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Munich and received a doctoral degree from the Technical University of Karlsruhe.


