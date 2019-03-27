MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Fortna announces investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners to accelerate growth

Investment to support future growth prospects, continued geographic expansion and the potential for mergers and acquisitions.

By

Fortna, a leading global automation, engineering services and software company, has announced that it has entered into a recapitalization agreement with funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL).

Founded in 1946, Fortna provides distribution strategy, operations design and implementation, material handling automation and warehouse execution software systems. With a global footprint across North America, Europe, Latin America, and South Africa, Fortna has more than 200 clients globally.

Propelled by the continued growth of e-commerce and increased demand for advanced warehouse automation infrastructure, Fortna sought a strategic and financial partner to invest in the company’s future growth prospects, including the potential for mergers and acquisitions and continued geographic expansion.

According to a release, THL will strive to enhance Fortna’s capabilities and offerings by contributing industry expertise and bringing both financial and operational resources to bear to accelerate Fortna’s overall growth strategy.

“We are excited to partner with THL, whose operating resources, extensive automation expertise and relationships will accelerate our next chapter of growth,” said John A. White III, president and CEO of Fortna. “This investment will create new opportunities for our associates and clients alike.”

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with the talented Fortna team,” said Jim Carlisle, managing director at THL. “Fortna has earned an impressive reputation as a leading provider of automation solutions to the warehouse and distribution end market.”


