ForwardX debuts computer vision AMR fleet

ForwardX Robotics (Booth 1207) recently launched in the Americas what it claims is the world’s only computer vision-based AMR fleet, which has already been installed in logistics, manufacturing and retail facilities abroad.

The company is offering a free two-year warranty and a “Pay When You Achieve ROI” campaign for the turnkey solution, and guarantees 99.5% uptime in 24/7 operations. It uses deep learning and reinforcement learning algorithms to deliver enhanced localization, more accurate obstacle avoidance and more efficient path-planning in dynamic environments by integrating inputs from RGB, RGBD, LiDAR, radar, and ultrasonic sensors.

A centralized fleet management system manages robot and human tasks while seamlessly integrating with WMS/MES/ERP/PLC systems.

Nic Temple, VP of sales, Americas, said AI helps the robots “learn from mistakes while continuing to push customer operations forward.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta.




