MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots

ForwardX Robotics (Booth N7352), a supplier of AMR-based assisted picking solutions worldwide, announced at ProMat it will giveaway a 10-AMR system to a lucky winner in the United States

By

ForwardX Robotics (Booth N7352), a supplier of AMR-based assisted picking solutions worldwide, announced at ProMat it will giveaway a 10-AMR system to a lucky winner in the United States. The 10-AMR system will consist of ForwardX’s Flex autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) along with the appropriate accessories and its f(x) Fleet Manager. Flex AMRs are primarily used for piece picking or smaller case picking in 3PL, retail, and eCommerce warehouses.

The ForwardX deep learning computer vision and sophisticated fleet management enable it to offer AMRs with higher payload capacity. Flex AMRs have a 661 lb payload capacity with a larger working surface area than their counterparts in the industry. For end users, this means less robots are needed to reach competitive productivity increases of 100%–200%.

“We are thrilled to offer this giveaway as we expand our U.S. presence. We believe in our solutions and have seen what our AMRs can do for many customers around the globe. We are looking forward to letting one lucky company see the results,” says ForwardX’s Founder and CEO, Nicolas Chee. “Taking the leap into automation can be a difficult decision for many customers that haven’t been exposed to newer solutions like ours. We hope that by offering this giveaway, we can start to break the mold of traditional thinking around automation. Today, automation can be flexible, simple, and affordable for end users.”

ForwardX’s customers benefit from significant increases in productivity and accuracy, reduced labor dependency, rapid deployment times, operational cost savings, and increased safety while keeping things flexible and easily scalable to demand fluctuation. Company’s can visit forwardx.com/other/enter-for-a-chance-to-win to enter by April 30, 2023.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Events
ProMat
ForwardX Robotics
ProMat
Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources