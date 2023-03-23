ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots

ForwardX Robotics (Booth N7352), a supplier of AMR-based assisted picking solutions worldwide, announced at ProMat it will giveaway a 10-AMR system to a lucky winner in the United States. The 10-AMR system will consist of ForwardX’s Flex autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) along with the appropriate accessories and its f(x) Fleet Manager. Flex AMRs are primarily used for piece picking or smaller case picking in 3PL, retail, and eCommerce warehouses.

The ForwardX deep learning computer vision and sophisticated fleet management enable it to offer AMRs with higher payload capacity. Flex AMRs have a 661 lb payload capacity with a larger working surface area than their counterparts in the industry. For end users, this means less robots are needed to reach competitive productivity increases of 100%–200%.

“We are thrilled to offer this giveaway as we expand our U.S. presence. We believe in our solutions and have seen what our AMRs can do for many customers around the globe. We are looking forward to letting one lucky company see the results,” says ForwardX’s Founder and CEO, Nicolas Chee. “Taking the leap into automation can be a difficult decision for many customers that haven’t been exposed to newer solutions like ours. We hope that by offering this giveaway, we can start to break the mold of traditional thinking around automation. Today, automation can be flexible, simple, and affordable for end users.”

ForwardX’s customers benefit from significant increases in productivity and accuracy, reduced labor dependency, rapid deployment times, operational cost savings, and increased safety while keeping things flexible and easily scalable to demand fluctuation. Company’s can visit forwardx.com/other/enter-for-a-chance-to-win to enter by April 30, 2023.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



