FourKites, ALAN partner

Pandemic and hurricane-related supply chain disruptions call for unprecedented collaboration to ensure the timely delivery of critical goods

By

FourKites, a real-time supply chain visibility platform, and the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), are collaborating to accelerate the transport and delivery of essential goods as the world continues to cope with pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and braces for the potential effects of the 2020 hurricane season.

Founded in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, ALAN provides supply chain assistance to disaster relief organizations and other non-profits to help solve their most pressing supply chain challenges immediately after disasters strike. According to recent studies, disaster relief organizations can spend up to 80 percent of their crisis budget on logistics, with as much as 40 percent of that being wasted, simply because they don’t have the right supply chain equipment, knowledge or connections at their disposal. By teaming up with FourKites, ALAN is now in close communication with the world’s largest network of global shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PLs, which will enable it to better share and fulfill humanitarian organizations’ urgent requests for logistics assistance.

“When disasters hit, we often receive a huge influx of requests, many of which need a timely response in order to help save lives and reduce suffering,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “The FourKites community includes the active participation of the global supply chain’s key decision makers. By working together, we will be able to get the word out about essential logistics needs faster – and to far more businesses that can help – during particularly challenging times.”

Hurricane season is typically the busiest time of the year for ALAN, which was already experiencing unprecedented demand for its services given the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization regularly communicates the most pressing needs of disaster relief organizations to help ensure that “help – and hope – arrive sooner.”

Thanks to the hard work of the ALAN team and its dedicated volunteer network, the organization has been able to provide donated logistics support for nearly three dozen emergency response organizations around the country, including those providing medical care and supplies, food, hydration and cleaning supplies. These donations include an estimated 25,000 miles in free transportation services, and hundreds of hours of donated warehousing and logistics coordination support.

“ALAN plays an indispensable role in helping the supply chain spring into action during times of crisis,” said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Whether it’s a donation of refrigerated trucks, warehouse space or boxes for emergency food supplies, it needs to get there quickly. FourKites is honored to team up with ALAN during this critical time to ensure that critical supplies reach their destination on time.”

FourKites remains committed to supporting the logistics community during challenging circumstances. The partnership with ALAN follows closely on the heels of FourKites’ pro bono work with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to keep food flowing throughout New York, especially to its most vulnerable populations.

For more information on ALAN and how to help, visit https://www.alanaid.org/operations/.


