Frazier Industrial Company announces opening of Dyersburg, Tenn. facility

MMH Staff

May 11, 2018

Frazier Industrial Company, a leading manufacturer of structural steel storage solutions, has announced the opening of its newest manufacturing plant in Dyersburg, Tenn.

Located approximately 170 miles west of Nashville, the 175,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility has recently begun production with plans to become fully operational by the summer of 2018. The facility allows Frazier to better serve the growing needs of clientele throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern United States. Fifteen new jobs have been created as a result of the facility’s opening with the intention to add an additional 80 jobs over the coming months.

The Dyersburg location joins Frazier’s existing Flexible Manufacturing Network, which includes six additional American-based, two Mexican-based and one Canadian-based fabrication facilities. This strategically spread network reduces the costs of freight and installations for customers. Each plant’s added ability to produce thousands of pounds of racking per day allows FRAZIER to provide competitive prices for structural steel.