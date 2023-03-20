Frazier Industrial demonstrates steel racking solutions

At a Monday press conference, Frazier Industrial Company (Booth S2575) showcased various structural steel racking solutions.

Ergo Deep is a modified version of the company’s Ergo Series’ Ergo Beam offering. An ergonomic product, Ergo Deep helps users pick heavy cases and effortlessly walk through their facility’s aisles, from one row to another.

The Pallet Mole, a high-density and semi-automated storage offering, enhances floor space and productivity. Providing new features like an entry guide design and a magnetic latching system, the product can place product loads in proper positions. And it can be moved safely.

The Wire Screen provides an internal flare (or tuck-in) style that enables operations to overcome the challenges of jagged wires and warping decks, each of which can damage products, injure employees and increase expenses.

“Frazier has the engineering experience and knowledge to create rack solutions for various applications,” said Diane Domingues, VP of marketing and customer service, Frazier Industrial. “Each of these offerings can provide up to 30% improvements in business impacts.”

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



